Mayer Brown grows international arbitration practice with new partner hire in Singapore | mayer brown, singapore, arbitration, energy, lng, kayjannes wegner | FinanceAsia

Chicago, Illinois-headquartered legislation agency, Mayer Brown, has announced the appointment of Kay-Jannes Wegner as accomplice inside its litigation and dispute decision observe. Based in Singapore following relocation later this summer time, he experiences to Yu-Jin Tay, who leads the worldwide arbitration observe in Asia.

Edern Coënt additionally joins the agency’s Singapore base as senior affiliate inside worldwide arbitration. Both come from South Korean legislation agency, Kim Chang, with their appointments efficient from May 1.

The worldwide arbitration observe has doubled in dimension in Singapore in recent times, Tay advised FinanceAsia, noting the agency’s appointment of accomplice Paul Teo in October 2020.

