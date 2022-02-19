Mayor Adams Faces Pushback From Advocates For Homeless After Unveiling Next Phase Of Subway Safety Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams on Friday unveiled an aggressive plan to take away all homeless folks from the transit system.

The announcement follows an increase in subway crimes, however the mayor instantly bumped into opposition from advocates for the homeless, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

READ MORE: 10 Years A Cardinal: Cardinal Timothy Dolan Looks Back On Last Decade And What’s Ahead

“It’s imperative that we have the right response that has the combination of being humane but clear,” Adams stated. “We’re going to ensure that fear is not New York’s reality.”

The drawback of the homeless on the subways — sleeping on trains, urinating on platforms, bringing procuring carts of belongings — have bedeviled mayors for many years.

“The system is not made to be housing. It’s made to be transportation, and we have to return back to that basic philosophy,” Adams stated.

Mayor Adams, a former transit captain, is simply not going to place up with it anymore. He’s sending his cops and groups of outreach staff to take away them ASAP.

WATCH: Adams, Hochul Announce Next Phase Of Subway Safety Plan

“The subway plan is a comprehensive civic strategy that will do more than deal with a temporary fix. You can’t put a Band Aid on a cancerous sore, that is not how you solve the problem. You must remove the cancer and start the healing process,” Adams stated.

Adams stated he’ll begin by requiring police to strictly implement transit guidelines, resembling:

Sleeping throughout a number of seats

Exhibiting aggressive habits

Creating an unsanitary setting

Cops can even demand that the homeless go away the practice on the finish of the road.

“We got so used to being dysfunctional that it became the normality. Well I’m not a dysfunctional mayor and I don’t pretend that a problem doesn’t exist,” Adams stated.

Watch John Dias’s Report

The plan, introduced collectively with Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA head Janno Lieber, contains deploying 30 joint response groups to attempt to persuade the homeless and mentally in poor health to just accept assist.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reviews, the state can even make investments practically $40 million to open 500 supportive housing beds and 600 psychiatric beds within the hopes that hospitals will admit extra psych sufferers.

“And when we overcome that barrier, the gap between psychiatric and non-psychiatric beds and make it closer, that creates the right incentive to say, yes, let’s get them filled with the people who need the most help,” Hochul stated.

READ MORE: Abbott Recalls Baby Formulas After Four Infants Reportedly Fall Ill

And there will probably be one thing else. Officials stated there will probably be a “reinterpretation” of state legal guidelines that can permit them to maintain folks in hospitals even when they could not need assist by saying they’re an imminent hazard to themselves.

“We have to set a standard that is clear that people who are living on the subway, who have no home or have no way to feed themselves, no way to clothe themselves, that those people are in danger to themselves. It’s a pressing, eminent danger,” stated NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz.

The new push comes as subway crime has skyrocketed. There have been 276 circumstances of homicide, rape, theft, assault, housebreaking and grand larceny in 2022 to this point, in comparison with 167 final 12 months.

It additionally comes after 40-year-old businesswoman Michelle Go was killed in January. Go was pushed in entrance of an oncoming practice in Times Square by an emotionally disturbed man.

WEB EXTRA: Click here for a closer look at the subway safety plan

The Coalition for the Homeless referred to as Adams’ remarks “sickening” and his plan “a repeat of failed strategies.”

“It’s troubling that a mayor in such a large city would use terms like disgusting or cancer to refer to his homeless constituents. These are human beings who deserve care and respect and dignity,” Jacquelyn Simone stated.

“We are very concerned that it overly relies on criminalization and policing strategies to address what is fundamentally a housing and mental health crisis,” Simone added.

The mayor insists enforcement is not going to be heavy-handed.

“We’re not saying if you break a minor infraction that we’re going to put handcuffs on you. We’re going to correct the conditions,” Adams stated.

Many, together with Lisa Daglian of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, assist the plan. Daglian referred to as it a “holistic approach” that addresses legitimate security issues riders and transit staff expertise underground.

The plan can be supported by Transit Union President Tony Utano.

The new program to get the homeless off the road begins Monday. Police will concentrate on the A, E, 1, 2, N and R traces.

MORE NEWS: Biden Says US Has Reason To Believe Russia Has Decided To Invade Ukraine

CBS2’s John Dias and Marcia Kramer contributed to this report.