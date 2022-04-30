Mayor Adams meeting with NYPD precinct commanders amid rising crime, shootings

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams is assembly with NYPD precinct commanders on Saturday in an effort to get a deal with on rising crime in New York City.

The commanders of all 77 precincts have been anticipated to report back to police headquarters to give you new concepts to fight crime, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

So far, shootings in 2022 are up eight % in comparison with the identical time final 12 months. The assembly follows a latest taking pictures in Queens that left three teenagers wounded.

Plans are already in place to tackle summer violence, together with new Neighborhood Safety Teams that took 50 weapons of the streets within the final six weeks.

Sources say the mayor desires extra.

The uncommon weekend assembly comes after three college students have been injured in a drive-by shooting near Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, Queens. Portable metallic detectors despatched to the college the following day found more than 20 weapons.

The discovery prompted the top of the college security union to demand more metal detectors in metropolis colleges.

“If you hire enough school safety agents that you have random scanning, unannounced, if you have ten a day, at ten different schools, that will help,” stated Gregory Floyd, president of Teamsters Local 237. “And if you find weapons at the school, you go back, you go back, you go back.”

According to Floyd, solely 89 of town’s roughly 1,700 colleges have everlasting metallic detectors. Floyd says random scanning must be finished at each college, including elementary schools.

“Yes, I’ll tell you why. You also have adults coming in. You also have children who, unfortunately, get firearms from their parents,” Floyd stated.

School security is predicted to be on the mayor’s agenda Saturday.

Parents say it is time for politicians to place a give attention to youngsters.

“Absolutely ridiculous, that we still have elected officials who say we gotta defund the police and we gotta oppose school safety agents out of the school,” stated Phil Wong, a mum or dad. “It’s insane because they are the ones who keep kids safe.”

The assembly between Adams and precinct commanders was scheduled to start out at 1 p.m.

