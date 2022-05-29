Mayor Adams speaks at funeral for Ruth Whitfield, oldest person killed in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke on the funeral service for Ruth Whitfield, the ultimate sufferer of the Buffalo mass shooting to be laid to relaxation, on Saturday.

Whitfield, 86, was the oldest individual killed within the racially-motivated assault at a Tops grocery store on May 14.

Adams, including his title to these calling for motion, stated gun violence is devastating communities throughout America.

“There is a loud chorus across our country that is saying enough is enough, and we want to mobilize this country to move in a direction that our babies should not be shot while in school, that our loved ones should not be shot while in supermarkets,” Adams stated.

Adams stated co-conspirators of gun violence ought to be held accountable. He singled out the National Rifle Association, saying the group was “celebrating the proliferation of guns” at its convention this weekend because the nation mourns current mass shootings.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff additionally attended the service. Harris stated the nation is experiencing an “epidemic of hate.”

“What happened here in Buffalo, in Texas, in Atlanta, in Orlando, what happened at the synagogues. And so this is a moment that requires all good people, all God-loving people, to stand up and say we will not stand for this. Enough is enough,” Harris stated.

Harris additionally met with victims’ households and laid flowers on the memorial exterior the still-closed Tops market.

