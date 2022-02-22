Mayor Adams’ Zero Tolerance Subway Enforcement Takes Effect After Violent Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams‘ subway safety plan got off to a rather inauspicious start after a weekend of violence on the rails. There were eight separate incidents, including six stabbings and a man who swung a hatchet at two straphangers in Crown Heights.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the strain is on the mayor to create a notion of security and a few viable help for the homeless.

READ MORE: New Jersey Nonprofit Helps Grant Birthday Wishes For Children In Foster Care

READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station

It’s a picture that tells you every part you want to find out about how protected straphangers really feel on the subways — Stephanie Perez of the Bronx standing far, distant from the sting of the platform.

“By the doors, by the wall,” Perez stated, confirming her fears of being pushed.

Then there’s one other picture that goes to subway security — the hatchet utilized in an tried assault on two riders on the No. 4 practice Franklin Avenue platform in Crown Heights. It was amongst eight incidents over the weekend, stabbings and assaults that stoke the notion the subways usually are not protected.

“What do you want the mayor to do about it?” Kramer requested Perez.

“I don’t know. What can he do?” Perez responded.

READ MORE: NYPD: Man Stabbed During Attempted Robbery At Queens Subway Station, 3 Suspects Wanted

But with the mayor’s zero tolerance subway security plan taking impact Monday, a spokesman for Adams tried to downplay the latest violence.

“As the mayor made clear on Friday, there are no quick fixes for these issues that have been ignored for far too long. This plan is a first step towards ending homelessness in our subways, providing comprehensive mental health services to those in need, and keeping all New Yorkers safe while using our transit system,” press secretary Fabien Levy stated.

The violence is sparking requires extra cops.

“He should probably put more security down here, like actual cops sitting here,” stated Evan Comer of Hell’s Kitchen.

READ MORE: New Jersey Begins Process Of Removing Lead Lines From Water Service, Prioritizes Underserved Communities

The mayor stated that for New York City to make a full restoration from the pandemic folks should take the subways and really feel protected doing it, however felony justice consultants say it’s not nearly hiring extra cops.

“You start by making it look like it’s safe. Change, you know, fix the lightbulbs that are burnt out, clean out the garbage. I mean I was in the city the other day and I’m dodging bottles and cans on the subway platforms and on the staircases,” stated Joe Giacalone of John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

READ MORE: Mayor Adams Faces Pushback From Advocates For Homeless After Unveiling Next Phase Of Subway Safety Plan

MTA officers say lots of these issues are attributable to the homeless, which underscores the necessity for the brand new subway safety program, which , a spokesman stated, “has joint response groups, made up of NYPD officers and community-based outreach teams, patrolling and providing assistance to those in need. This makes clear the subways are only for transportation.”

The first a part of the brand new plan is for cops to implement transit guidelines, prohibiting issues like sleeping throughout a number of seats, exhibiting aggressive conduct, and creating an unsanitary surroundings.

Cops may even require — not advocate — riders clear trains on the finish of the road.

“It’s a quality-of-life issue and if you talk to any New Yorker and they’ll tell you it’s very important,” commuter Barry Swady stated.

“That’s why I’m literally standing like this, because it’s scary,” added Danielle Dwerling of Washington Heights.

READ MORE: Mayor’s Subway Safety Plan Personal For Members Of Asian American Community Who Knew Michelle Go

The mayor insists enforcement is not going to be heavy handed, including 30 groups of outreach employees shall be becoming a member of police to assist take away those that are making the subways their house.

The newest stats present crime within the subway is up practically 61% up to now this 12 months — 320 crimes in comparison with 199 within the first two months of 2021.

MORE NEWS: NYPD: Burglary Suspect Breaks Into 7 Queens Homes, Steals Nearly $122,000 In Property

CBS2’s John Dias contributed to this report.