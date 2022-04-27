Mayor Duggan Meets With President Biden At White House On Monday

(CBS DETROIT) — President Joe Biden could possibly be making a visit again to Detroit after an invitation from Mayor Mike Duggan,

Duggan was in Washington on Monday having lunch with the president to debate how the American Rescue Plan Act is reworking in Detroit, with $100 million going towards areas comparable to psychological well being service expansions, job coaching and crime discount efforts.

No date has been launched on Biden’s subsequent go to.

The president final visited Detroit in November 2021 visiting General Motors’ electrical car facility.

