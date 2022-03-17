Mayor of Ukraine city released by Russians: Kyiv

The mayor of Ukraine’s southern metropolis of Melitopol has been launched, the Ukrainian authorities stated Wednesday, days after Kyiv stated he was kidnapped by invading Russian forces.

According to the Ukrainian president and parliament, mayor Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped on Friday by Russian troopers occupying Melitopol, a metropolis midway between Mariupol and Kherson, as a result of he “refused to cooperate with the enemy”.

On Wednesday a video posted on Telegram confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking to him on the telephone and telling him he was “happy to hear the voice of a man alive”.

Fedorov replies he’s “much better”.

“Thank you for not abandoning me. I will need one or two days to recover and then I will be at your disposal to contribute to our victory,” he says.

The parliament stated the mayor was seized whereas on the metropolis’s disaster heart coping with provide points.

Zelenskyy on Saturday referred to as on the leaders of France and Germany to assist safe the mayor’s launch.

The mayor of Dniprorudne, one other city in southern Ukraine, was additionally kidnapped on Sunday, drawing robust condemnation from the European Union.

