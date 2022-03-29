Mayor Wu, North End Restaurant Owners May Have Compromise In Outdoor Dining Fee Dispute

BOSTON (CBS) – There could also be a possible compromise for outside eating within the North End.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is predicted to announce some choices for eating places at a information convention Tuesday afternoon. You can watch it stay at 2 p.m. on CBS News Boston within the video above.

Several restaurant house owners have threatened to sue the mayor and the town over a new fee and the mayor has threatened to cancel this system altogether.

Last month, the town introduced restaurant house owners solely within the North End must pay a $7,500 charge to arrange their patios this season. Owners name that unfair.

Mayor Wu says the North End is exclusive as a result of there are a lot of patios that take up parking spots. The mayor says she’s attempting to stability eating with the standard of life for residents.

But some compromise might be on the best way.

In an interview with Radio Boston Monday, Wu mentioned it was at all times meant to be a $1,500 monthly charge that added up over the course of 5 months. Restaurant house owners can divide it into month-to-month installments as an alternative of paying the $7,500 up entrance and even choose to shorten their season.

There will even be hardship waivers that restaurant house owners can submit in the event that they don’t have a liquor license, if they’ve a smaller patio, or in the event that they’re not situated on the primary roads.

The deadline to use for an out of doors eating allow is April 10. Restaurant house owners have mentioned if the charge is just not fully dropped by then they may sue.