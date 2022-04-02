Mayorkas Dodges on Number of Migrants Expected Post-Title 42, Says Most of 7,000 People Crossing Border Daily Expelled Under Title 42

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dodged on how many individuals the company expects to return to the border after Title 42 ends, however stated that roughly 7,000 persons are crossing the border a day, and over half are being expelled beneath Title 42.

Host Jake Tapper requested, “How many migrants are you expecting at the border?”

Mayorkas responded, “So, we — our responsibility is to plan, to prepare for different eventualities, for different possibilities, and then to execute according to the possibilities that are actually realized. And that is precisely what we are doing, and we’ve been doing for several months.”

Tapper then requested, “What’s the situation at the border right now? How many undocumented immigrants are crossing the border?”

Mayorkas answered, “So, we are seeing approximately 7,000 individuals.”

After clarifying that he meant 7,000 individuals a day, Mayorkas added, “And the disposition that we administer depends on the profile of the individual and how the law provides for them to be addressed. For example, we are expelling, under the Title 42 authority that we are now exercising, and we will continue to exercise until May 23, over 50% of them. The balance of them are placed into immigration enforcement proceedings, into removal proceedings, and they are then able to make a claim for relief as the law provides. If they prevail in their claim, then they have established a basis to remain here. If they do not, then they are removed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett