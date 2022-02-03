Mbalula announces new driving licence cards coming in 2023, but AA says more time is needed | Wheels

• Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula introduced South Africa would get new driving licence playing cards in 2023.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Road Traffic Management Corporation have introduced their plans to implement new driving licence playing cards in 2023 and different problem-solving interventions.

Minister Mbalula introduced at a press convention on Thursday (3 February) that new driving licence playing cards with superior security measures can be accessible from October 2023. These new playing cards may also function a type of identification.

With the large backlog, the Automobile Association (AA) is kind of involved about how this could work, particularly concerning the capability of the renewal system to service the two.1 million motorists who should renew their driving licences earlier than the tip of March. The entity firmly believes extra time is required to resolve the present backlog drawback.

At the identical time, the AA is inspired that the driving licence manufacturing machine is again operational and that efforts are underway to clear the large backlogs.

In August final 12 months, the renewal interval was prolonged as soon as once more when Mbalula introduced driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 can be legitimate till 31 March 2022.

According to Mbalula, the whole backlog of licences that can have expired by 31 March stands at 2.1m nationally. Mbalula claims there’s a present backlog of 600 000 playing cards that the federal government should nonetheless print, and says this deadline shall be reached by the tip of April.

In November final 12 months, the machine printing driving licence playing cards broke down and was despatched for repairs in Germany. It resumed operations on 22 January and is now printing 400 000 playing cards a month to clear the backlog.

The AA says: “Given the enormous challenges of renewing driving licences, and in the context of the current backlogs, we believe an extension to the grace period beyond 31 March would have prudent. As it stands, the number of those needing to renew is growing, and government must do everything it can to accommodate them.”

The Association says whereas the Minister notes that the 2 new centres in Midrand and Centurion to cater for renewals are being under-utilised by the general public, it might be impractical for a lot of to make use of them.

“Driving Licence Testing Centres are specifically located to accommodate people of specific areas, and if these centres cannot assist them, they may not be in a position to use other centres; these may be too far or too costly for them to access.

While these two new centres obviously provide state-of-the-art facilities, it would have perhaps been better to upgrade and better resource existing centres,” says the Association.

“These cards may provide added security and will, according to the Minister, be capable of being used as official identification, all of which is a positive development. However, if the existing problems around applying and issuing cards are not resolved, introducing a new card – however advanced – will have solved nothing. We therefore eagerly await the introduction of new online procedures – which are slated to come into force on 17 February – as a way of dealing more effectively with the procedures around driving licence card renewals,” says the Association.

Last 12 months, the South African Institute of Driving Instructors (SAIDI) managing director, Robert Chandler, mentioned the federal government ought to make driving licence cards valid for ten years to right away resolve driving licence points within the nation.

The Association says it welcomes the Minister’s announcement at the moment that analysis is being carried out into extending the validity interval of driving licence playing cards from its present five-year interval.

“The AA has urged the government to extend the validity period of driving licences from five to ten years as a way of dealing more effectively with renewals. We welcome the fact that this is being discussed and reviewed and look forward to the findings from the research, which, we are certain, will support our view that this should happen,” concludes the AA.