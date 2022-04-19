MBC’s Shahid VOD partners with Saudi Arabia’s Radio and Television Corporation

Saudi Arabia’s Radio and Television Corporation signed a strategic partnership with MBC Group on Monday to show its content material on the media large’s streaming platform Shahid.

The partnership will be certain that the company’s movies, packages, documentaries, and TV collection can be displayed on Shahid.

The signing ceremony on Monday was attended by MBC Chairman Sheikh Waleed Al Ibrahim, CEO of Saudi’s Radio and Television Corporation Mohammed Fahad al-Harthi, and the Kingdom’s Minister of Information Dr. Majid al-Qasabi.

“We are certain that the authority’s qualitative content contributes to enriching the unique media experience that our leading platform provides to the audience of millions of followers, subscribers, and those interested in the Kingdom and abroad,” Sheikh Waleed mentioned in an announcement.

The partnership “comes within the framework of conveying the Kingdom’s message, voice and image to the region and the world,” in response to a tweet by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority’s (SBA).

Based in Riyadh, the SBA contains of a number of Islamic and official TV channels such because the Saudi Channel, SBC, Saudi Sports, and Memories.

MBC Group’s Shahid recorded a 43 % enhance in year-on-year subscriptions to the platform with over two million customers by the tip of Ramadan in 2021.

Shahid affords unique and unique Arabic TV exhibits and films and is operated by MBC Group, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest media firm. The platform was relaunched in January 2020, with exercise surging all year long as coronavirus restrictions on motion aimed toward slowing the unfold of the virus prompted clients to show on-line for leisure.

The platform was expanded to territories exterior of the Middle East and North Africa area, together with the United States and Canada, in 2020 and showcases uninterrupted and ad-free content material.

