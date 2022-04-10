MBTA Green Line Resumes Service Between Government Center And North Station

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Green Line service has resumed between Government Center and North Station, efficient instantly, the MBTA introduced Saturday. The space had been closed after a partial collapse on the Government Center Parking Garage despatched particles crashing down and killed employee Peter Monsini.

“After collecting extensive data and conducting many rigorous safety tests, T engineers have concluded the inspection of our Green Line tunnel following the Government Center Garage accident. We and all partner agencies have confirmed that it is safe to resume Green Line service,” the MBTA tweeted.

Engineers will proceed to observe the tunnel.

Green and Orange Line trains will nonetheless bypass Haymarket Station whereas the standpipe system is being repaired.