MBTA Uses Drone To Inspect Tunnels After Garage Collapse; Orange Line Service Resumes

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA used a drone to look at the Orange and Green Line tunnels beneath the location of Saturday’s collapse on the Government Center Parking Garage.

The drone was used to evaluate the situations of the tunnel earlier than sending engineers in for in-depth structural inspections.

Following an inspection and testing of trains, the MBTA decided it’s secure to renew service on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay Station, however trains will bypass Haymarket in each instructions.

Green Line service stays suspended between North Station and Government Center as a result of a lot of the particles from the collapse got here down instantly above it. Shuttle buses is not going to be operating between Green Line stops, and commuters are inspired to make use of the Orange Line.

Workers from JDC Demolition had been taking down the storage that sits on high of the tunnels when an operator and piece of heavy gear fell 9 tales.

T General Manager Steve Poftak told the I-Team that tons of particles fell on high of the tunnels and he couldn’t predict how lengthy inspections would take.