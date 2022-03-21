MBTA’s Green Line Extension Opens With 2 New Stations

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The first part of MBTA’s Green Line Extension is now open for riders.

Union Square station in Somerville and a model new Lechmere station in Cambridge each opened early Monday morning.

They’re two of seven new stations within the $2.3 billion mission that started again in 2018. It will add greater than four-and-a-half miles of observe north of Boston that can lengthen all the way in which to College Avenue in Medford.

The different stations are anticipated to open later this yr.

“This is going to be a wonderful benefit for the people here. It’s going to give them direct access to the Green Line and you can already see around you lots of housing, lots of commercial development going up. It’s really, it’s going to be a catalytic event for this region,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak informed reporters Monday.

“Very interested to see what ridership looks like. We’ve been running demonstration service for a number of weeks so we’re very confident in how this runs.”

Before riders board on the new stations, they must validate their CharlieCards and CharlieTickets at a merchandising machine. The T posted a video online to clarify how the brand new system will work.