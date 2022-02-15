MCC to shelve annual Oxford-Cambridge, Eton-Harrow fixtures at Lord’s

Decision taken with a view to “further MCC’s goal to broaden the scope of the fixture list”

The MCC will take away Oxford vs Cambridge and Eton vs Harrow – two of the longest-running fixtures in English cricket’s historical past – from the annual rotation of matches at Lord’s subsequent 12 months.

Both fixtures will likely be staged this summer season, in late June, however the MCC mentioned when publishing its full schedule that they “will no longer be played as regular annual fixtures at Lord’s after 2022”.

The membership mentioned that the choice had been taken with a view to “further MCC’s goal to broaden the scope of the fixture list” and provides “a wider range of players” the prospect to play at Lord’s. “We would like to thank all four institutions for their support and co-operation and we look forward to hosting them in June,” the MCC added.

Oxford and Cambridge have performed yearly at Lord’s since 1851, excluding the years of the 2 World Wars and the primary 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. They performed males’s first-class fixtures till 2000 and a males’s limited-overs fixture till 2021.

The universities will play a T20 double-header this 12 months on June 27, however will not be assured a fixture in future seasons.

Cambridge University Cricket Club mentioned in an announcement: “CUCC is grateful for the opportunity to play the 2022 T20 Varsity matches at Lord’s and enthusiastically welcomes the MCC decision to make way in following seasons for a wider range of people to realise their ambition of playing at Lord’s, which chimes with the university’s own ambitions on widening access and participation.”

Eton and Harrow, two of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious non-public colleges, have performed one another at Lord’s because the early nineteenth century, with very occasional interruptions. The fixture used to draw tens of hundreds of supporters however crowds have dropped off considerably lately and the 2022 fixture on June 28 is more likely to be the final at Lord’s.

An MCC spokesperson confirmed that the fixtures could possibly be performed once more in future in several codecs or as a part of wider occasions, however with out the assure of being an annual fixture.