McCain green beans and Spar-brand frozen stir fry may have small glass pieces

McCain South Africa has issued a recall discover on its pack of frozen inexperienced beans, and a few Spar-branded French stir fry.

The packs could comprise small items of glass from a lightweight becoming.

Affected batches have been pulled from grocery store freezers, the corporate says.

They have been manufactured in mid to later 2021, and carry a best-before date in 2023.

The firm said it had found “the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting”. It didn’t present extra element of how the glass had ended up in packs, or the way it had not been detected earlier than cargo.

The beans and stir fry combine have been all made between July and October 2021, and all carry a best-before date in 2023.

The recall is a voluntary, nationwide one. Affected merchandise had already been pulled from retailers’ freezers, the corporate mentioned on Tuesday.

Specific batches of frozen greens are affected, and consumers must study the fine-print particulars of producing to see if any of their residence freezers are included.

Those who discover affected merchandise ought to return it to the shop from which it got here, in return for a voucher, McCain mentioned. It presents assist to find out the batch variety of a pack through consumer@mccain.co.za, or through the cellphone quantity 0800 006 498.

These are the affected batches of McCain inexperienced beans and Spar-branded French stir fry.

In February, some Kit Kat candies have been recalled resulting from fears they could comprise damaged glass. At the time, producer Nestlé South Africa mentioned it had not acquired complaints of glass contamination, and was nonetheless investigating the circumstances.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

