McCarthy Said Trump Acknowledged ‘Some Responsibility’ for Jan. 6

Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican chief, advised G.O.P. lawmakers within the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol that former President Donald J. Trump acknowledged that he bore “some responsibility” for what occurred that day, new audio revealed.

The audio obtained by The New York Times that emerged on Friday is a part of a sequence of recent revelations about Republican leaders’ personal condemnations of Mr. Trump within the days after his supporters stormed the Capitol as a part of an effort to cease the certification of electoral votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr.

“Let me be very clear to all of you, and I have been very clear to the president: he bears responsibilities for his words and actions,” Mr. McCarthy stated on the decision, which passed off on Jan. 11. “No if, ands or buts.”

“I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened?” Mr. McCarthy stated. “Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he’d need to acknowledge that.”