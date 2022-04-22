McCarthy Said Trump Acknowledged ‘Some Responsibility’ for Jan. 6
Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican chief, advised G.O.P. lawmakers within the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol that former President Donald J. Trump acknowledged that he bore “some responsibility” for what occurred that day, new audio revealed.
The audio obtained by The New York Times that emerged on Friday is a part of a sequence of recent revelations about Republican leaders’ personal condemnations of Mr. Trump within the days after his supporters stormed the Capitol as a part of an effort to cease the certification of electoral votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
“Let me be very clear to all of you, and I have been very clear to the president: he bears responsibilities for his words and actions,” Mr. McCarthy stated on the decision, which passed off on Jan. 11. “No if, ands or buts.”
“I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened?” Mr. McCarthy stated. “Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he’d need to acknowledge that.”
Mr. McCarthy’s assertion is at odds with the previous president’s refusal, then and now, to simply accept duty for the lethal assault. It illustrates the huge gulf between the personal, derisive tone Republican leaders use concerning the former president and their public flattery of the de facto chief of their celebration.
Mr. Trump didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
When Mr. McCarthy was asked in a news conference earlier this yr concerning the name with House Republicans after the assault, he sidestepped the query. “I’m not sure what call you’re talking about,” Mr. McCarthy said.
The New York Times on Thursday reported that Mr. McCarthy told Republicans he planned to urge Mr. Trump to resign. The reporting is predicated on the upcoming guide “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”
Mr. McCarthy disputed that reporting, however in an audio clip obtained by The Times of a special telephone name with Republican lawmakers, Mr. McCarthy stated he would inform Mr. Trump of the impeachment decision: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” The Times has reviewed the total recording of the dialog, which runs simply over an hour.