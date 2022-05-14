Americas

McConnell heads to Kyiv and becomes the latest U.S. official to meet with Zelenskyy

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) shakes fingers with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday.

LVIV, Ukraine — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joins a listing of U.S. leaders who’ve visited Ukraine, heading a delegation of 4 Republican senators to satisfy with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy described Saturday’s visit as “a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress.”

Sens. Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso joined McConnell on this journey, which got here amid a hold-up in the Senate over a $40 billion help package deal to Ukraine.

2 U.S. Cabinet officials will meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Other prime U.S. officers to have met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine embrace:

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken
  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The assembly happened as Zelenskyy’s authorities introduced it had forced Russian troops away from the nation’s second-largest metropolis, Kharkiv.





