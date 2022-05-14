McConnell heads to Kyiv and becomes the latest U.S. official to meet with Zelenskyy

toggle caption Ukrainian Presidential Press Office by way of AP

LVIV, Ukraine — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joins a listing of U.S. leaders who’ve visited Ukraine, heading a delegation of 4 Republican senators to satisfy with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy described Saturday’s visit as “a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress.”

Sens. Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso joined McConnell on this journey, which got here amid a hold-up in the Senate over a $40 billion help package deal to Ukraine.

Other prime U.S. officers to have met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine embrace:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The assembly happened as Zelenskyy’s authorities introduced it had forced Russian troops away from the nation’s second-largest metropolis, Kharkiv.