U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stated on Sunday he

anticipated the Senate to vote on Wednesday to approve about $40

billion in proposed assist to assist Ukraine after holding a associated

procedural vote on Monday, Trend studies citing Reuters.

“We anticipate to invoke cloture – hopefully by a big margin

– on the movement to proceed on Monday, which might set us as much as

approve the supplemental on Wednesday,” McConnell instructed reporters on

a convention name from Stockholm after visiting the Ukrainian

capital on Saturday. He was referring to a procedural “cloture”

vote that caps additional debate on a matter at 30 hours.

President Joe Biden requested $33 billion in assist for Ukraine on

April 28, together with over $20 billion in navy help. The

U.S. House of Representatives boosted the sum to roughly $40

billion, including extra navy and humanitarian assist.