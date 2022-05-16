McConnell sees Wednesday U.S. Senate vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stated on Sunday he
anticipated the Senate to vote on Wednesday to approve about $40
billion in proposed assist to assist Ukraine after holding a associated
procedural vote on Monday, Trend studies citing Reuters.
“We anticipate to invoke cloture – hopefully by a big margin
– on the movement to proceed on Monday, which might set us as much as
approve the supplemental on Wednesday,” McConnell instructed reporters on
a convention name from Stockholm after visiting the Ukrainian
capital on Saturday. He was referring to a procedural “cloture”
vote that caps additional debate on a matter at 30 hours.
President Joe Biden requested $33 billion in assist for Ukraine on
April 28, together with over $20 billion in navy help. The
U.S. House of Representatives boosted the sum to roughly $40
billion, including extra navy and humanitarian assist.