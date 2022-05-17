McConnell Takes On Isolationist Wing of G.O.P. in Fight for Ukraine Aid

“I don’t think America has anything against Ukraine,” Mr. Hagerty mentioned on Fox News. “We don’t want to see them fail, but we have problems right here at home that we need to be paying attention to.”

Senator Roger Marshall, Republican of Kansas, mentioned in a short interview that he had voted in opposition to the help bundle as a result of $40 billion on prime of the $13 billion “we already spent is just too much right now, too much all at one time.”

What individuals in his state are actually involved about, he mentioned, is the southern border.

Both privately and publicly, Mr. McConnell has made the case that failing to cease President Vladimir V. Putin’s marketing campaign in Ukraine would upend the worldwide safety order and pose a grave menace to the United States’ safety. He made an identical argument in 2014, when he pressed for the United States to ship help to Kyiv as Mr. Putin invaded Crimea.

“This is not charity we’re involved in here,” he mentioned on Sunday. “This is our interest — to help Ukrainians. Just like it is in the interest of NATO countries. This is not some handout. This is to prevent this ruthless thug from beginning a march through Europe.”

Behind closed doorways, Mr. McConnell sought to bolster the Ukrainian authorities early in Russia’s invasion, his allies mentioned, making the case himself and alluring prime Ukrainian officers, together with the ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, to talk to his convention.

“His message very early was, ‘We need to get the Ukrainians anything they need, as quick as we can get it to them,’ ” mentioned Senator Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri. “I think generally, the Congress is very receptive to helping people fight for freedom, and I think Senator McConnell got there very early.”

But whether or not Mr. McConnell will be capable to preserve the help amongst Republicans stays to be seen.