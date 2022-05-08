McCullum: Venkatesh Iyer ‘certainly not out of reckoning’





Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has backed Venkatesh Iyer to come back good once more and insisted that the misfiring allrounder remains to be in competition to win a spot within the XI.

“He didn’t get as many runs as he would have liked and we were forced to look at some other [opening] options, which is disappointing for someone who has represented India in the last seven-eight months on the back of what was a very good IPL last time in the UAE,” McCullum mentioned after Knight Riders’ seventh loss on Saturday.

“It is frustrating for him and he is working hard in the nets and trying to get his spot back and that’ll certainly be a consideration,” McCullum mentioned. “In a short tournament, you’ve got to be prepared to use some other guys in the squad and that’s what we had to unfortunately do with Venkatesh but he’s certainly not out of the reckoning in the games to come. He is a real talent and has a good head on his shoulders. I know he is determined to take that next step and start to perform more regularly.”

Venkatesh’s struggles are all of the more odd contemplating he was one of many biggest contributors to the Knight Riders’ inconceivable run to the IPL ultimate final 12 months. Though he performed solely 10 of their 17 matches, he completed as their fourth-highest run-getter with a tally of 370. ESPNcricinfo specialists Daniel Vettori, Chris Lynn and Aakash Chopra imagine the allrounder could also be struggling second-season syndrome . McCullum agreed. “As well with Venky’s second year, teams do a bit more scouting and homework as has historically been the case in this tournament as well as in international cricket.”

“We’ve struggled in the powerplay, which has been a bit of a frustration for us right throughout the season,” McCullum mentioned. “We’ve been good throughout the middle phase, not too bad at the death, but the powerplay, we’ve been a little stuck. We’ve got to find a method to not lose too many wickets [in the powerplay] and throw a few punches and pick up a few boundaries because at the moment we are sort of stuck in between and opposition teams are taking advantage of that.

“If you go searching on the different groups who sit in direction of the highest of the desk, certainly one of their opening batsmen can be one of many highest run scorers. It’s an space the place we have not been capable of settle and sadly some guys have not been within the kind that they might have appreciated as effectively. So we’re simply trying to find somewhat little bit of kind and typically in a fast match you do typically have to alter personnel. It’s been irritating however the guys are actually working onerous and I am unable to fault the trouble.”

Venkatesh’s second suit has also not been come to his aid, having bowled all of three overs at an economy over 12. But McCullum put that down to his not getting too many chances.

“Unfortunately, Venky and (Nitish) Rana, who we have underutilised somewhat bit, they have not had sufficient alternative to bowl and have simply missed the execution (within the probabilities they’ve). That can have an effect on one’s confidence when they aren’t capable of get right into a sport and settle right into a sport.”





