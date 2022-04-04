McDonald still unsure on Aussie coach job

Andrew McDonald stays hesitant to disclose his ambitions for Australia’s teaching place because the Pakistan tour involves an finish.

Australia will end their first journey to Pakistan in 24 years with a sole Twenty20 towards the hosts in Lahore on Wednesday morning (AEST).

McDonald has been Australia’s interim coach since Justin Langer’s departure from the highest job in February.

The 40-year-old revealed he had discussions with Cricket Australia after the 1-0 Test sequence win over Pakistan however believed it was nonetheless early within the course of to make a particular name on his future.

“Obviously the congested Test series didn’t allow that but with a few more gaps in this one-day series I’ve had the opportunity to speak with Cricket Australia,” McDonald mentioned on Monday.

“Whether that becomes a follow-up conversation we’ll wait and see.

“It will probably be just about like the opposite individuals who have little question spoken to Cricket Australia.

“Within the chats, there was no great detail or clarity on what the role would look like.”

When requested if he needed the job full-time, McDonald claimed he’s nonetheless not sure.

“It depends on what it looks like, how Cricket Australia see the job unfolding and looking like and we’ll get more detail on that going forward,” he mentioned.

“I don’t really want to openly share what I think it should look like because that might put people in difficult situations throughout the process.”

McDonald has the backing of Australia’s enjoying cohort, with Test captain Pat Cummins just lately praising the previous allrounder’s affect on the crew.

After repeatedly refusing to endorse Langer as the previous coach battled to cling onto his job after the Ashes, Cummins declared McDonald was an important a part of simply Australia’s third Test sequence win in Pakistan.

“It’s not just the players that walk out, we have got a squad of 30-odd people working so hard,” Cummins mentioned final month.

“He (McDonald) has been an important part.

“It’s not my place to nominate the coach, however he has been unbelievable”

Meanwhile, McDonald revealed Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar could be available for the T20 after recovering from COVID-19.

Australia were reduced to just 13 available players for the ODI series after the West Australian pair tested positive for coronavirus.

T20 World Cup hero Mitch Marsh was also struck down by a hip injury, forcing him to return home to Perth.

After winning the opening ODI, Australia lost the last two matches, including a nine-wicket thumping to end the series.

“(Agar and Inglis) returned their first detrimental take a look at,” McDonald mentioned.

“They have been in our final T20 set-up towards Sri Lanka so relying on how they entrance for coaching, we are going to talk with them on the potential for enjoying.”