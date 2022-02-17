McDonald’s Sprite memes take over Twitter, brands themselves jump in. See tweets

If you’ve gotten been to McDonald’s, have you ever ever tried their Sprite? It positive hits totally different in comparison with the common Sprite that one should buy in a bottle, or a minimum of that is what the Internet appears to suppose. The McDonald’s Sprite memes have been round for some time. But this time, the manufacturers which might be McDonald’s and Sprite, have additionally hopped on the Twitter development of constructing memes about how totally different it tastes.

McDonald’s posted this meme under, referring to the joke that what took the dinosaurs out of this planet was in actual fact not a meteor, however their Sprite!

When somebody requested how they’re doing, that is what the official account of McDonald’s replied. In the thread, Sprite additionally joined in:

simply tweeting about mcdonald’s sprite, wbu — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

Many others on the Internet are of the hilarious opinion that McDonald’s Sprite tastes like tv static. Here’s what McDonald’s needed to say about it:

Recently, a Twitter consumer took to the platform so as to to share how they felt that it will style and even seem like. They stated it’d be one thing like how a scene transition was executed within the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon:

This hilariously Gen Z tweet that comes subsequent, virtually can’t be made head or tail out of, however is kind of humorous nonetheless:

Another Twitter consumer stated that it appears like a chemical that one might discover in a laboratory. They even instructed that McDonald’s Sprite must be added to the periodic desk, owing to the truth that it appears like a chemical agent:

What are your ideas on these humorous McDonald’s Sprite memes? Do you agree with them?