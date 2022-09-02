McGowan leads in Denmark with sparkling 62

Englishman Ross McGowan has shot a brand new course document to say a one-stroke lead after the opening spherical of the Made in HimmerLand European Tour occasion.

On a brand new structure on the Danish course on Thursday, McGowan made seven birdies and chipped in for eagle on the par-five eighth for a nine-under-par 62.

“I’m very happy with that round, hit the ball close early doors and left myself a few birdies from four or six feet or so,” McGowan stated.

“I felt like it’s been getting better the last few weeks but it’s nice to finally put a round together and hopefully I can keep it going for the next three days.”

McGowan holds a slim benefit over Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Southgate, Justin Walters, Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde, who had been tied for the lead with 63s till McGowan’s massive end.

Craig Howie, Francesco Laporta, Rikard Karlberg, Richard Mansell, Soren Kjeldsen, and Nicolai von Dellingshausen are in a bunch two photographs off the tempo.

The Australian problem obtained off to a poor begin with Zach Murray and Maverick Antcliff the best-placed on two over par in joint-122nd place.

Elvis Smylie shot a five-over 76, Dimitrios Papadatos went spherical in 77 and veteran Scott Hend had a nightmare quintuple-bogey 9 on the seventeenth gap within the run-in to his nine-over 80.