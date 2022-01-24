McGowan throws NSW bill in the bin

WA Premier Mark McGowan is constant his disagreement with NSW, this time saying he threw a request from the state into the bin.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is constant his disagreement with NSW, admitting he had scrunched up a $5 million invoice for resort quarantine and thrown it within the bin.

Western Australia and NSW have repeatedly butted heads over their respective dealing with of the pandemic.

One sticking level for NSW has been the cash the state has spent bringing again hundreds of worldwide arrivals.

NSW has lengthy had the best cap for worldwide arrivals when Australia’s borders had been closed, taking as many as 3000 Australians per week into resort quarantine earlier than they had been freed to fly house to their respective states.

Figures from Revenue NSW revealed earlier this week that NSW continues to be owed $110.3 million for its resort quarantine program.

Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory additionally owe an additional $65.85 million in an settlement from April 2020.

WA alone owes $16.4 million to NSW for resort quarantine after the state was served with a $5 million invoice earlier this month.

But Mr McGowan already blasted the invoice as “ridiculous”, telling reporters he had thrown it out.

“On behalf of every Western Australian, the invoice has been treated exactly how it should be — it is scrunched up in a ball at the bottom of my bin,” Mr McGowan mentioned, in accordance to The West Australian.

“Western Australia has never agreed, nor ever will agree, to such preposterous demands from the other side of the country.

“We all have a responsibility to look after returning Australians and Western Australia has done more than our fair share of the heavy lifting per capita, so for NSW to demand millions in payments from every Western Australian is wrong.”

While Queensland and Western Australia have refused to pay their NSW payments, all different states have settled theirs.

Mr McGowan mentioned the resort quarantine payments had been “arrogant and “un-Australian”.

“Western Australians should not be penalised for doing such a good job of managing the pandemic, especially by a state that has not only mismanaged the virus, but in doing so sparked other outbreaks across the nation, including here in WA,” he mentioned.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean mentioned this week it was time for the states with excellent payments to pay up.

“We want them to pay up, they shirked their responsibility during Covid, they locked their citizens out their states and tried to stop them coming home,” Mr Kean mentioned.

“We (NSW) accepted them and it‘s only fair that those state and territories come good with the money that NSW taxpayers have footed.”

Hotel quarantine was launched in March 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic and after Australia introduced its borders can be closed to foreigners.

The long-hated program, which noticed returning travellers having to pay $3000 to quarantine in a resort for 2 weeks, was lastly ditched by NSW and Victoria in November 2021.

Fully vaccinated Australians are free to return from abroad and never do any quarantine in NSW and Victoria.

From Saturday, Queensland can even settle for totally vaccinated travellers from abroad.