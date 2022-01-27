McGowan’s last minute border backflip

Following the announcement to scrap the February 5 border reopening, WA Premier Mark McGowan has made a final minute choice.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has backflipped on his choice to let worldwide college students enter the state, permitting them in if they’re vaccinated and quarantine for 14 days as soon as they arrive.

Thousands of worldwide college students had been caught in limbo by the premier’s newest border shutdown, sensationally scrapping the February 5 reopening date as a result of unfold of the Omicron Covid variant.

The January 20 announcement made it unimaginable for college kids to organise to reach at worldwide airports in varied different states earlier than travelling to Perth forward of the beginning of the college yr.

However the federal government has quietly revealed an entire coverage backflip in a doc launched on Tuesday referred to as the Returning Students Directions (No 2).

It states that returning worldwide college students are allowed to return into Australia and cross into WA from different states if they’re absolutely vaccinated and comply with self-quarantine for 14 days.

“These directions set out the requirements that apply to returning students and are for the purpose of preventing the importation of Covid-19 into Western Australia and otherwise limiting the spread of Covid-19 into Western Australia,” the doc reads.

A returning scholar should present proof they’re absolutely vaccinated or present a medical exemption when getting into the state, has entry to “suitable premises” positioned inside 200km of their level of entry into Western Australia and should obtain a G2G Now app whereas in quarantine.

All college students should additionally get examined on the primary and twelfth day of their quarantine.

“It may be an offence not to comply with any of these directions, punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 months or a fine of up to $50,000 for an individual or $250,000 for a body corporate,” the doc reads.

It will not be clear whether or not the Returning Students Directions permits new worldwide college students into the nation to start their research this yr.

International Education ­Association of Australia CEO Phil Honeywood warned the backflip was “policymaking on the run” and the state will “continue to suffer”.

“The victims of these policy backflips are the students as well as education providers who still aren’t certain which of their enrolled students will qualify for a semester one start,” he informed The Australian.

Meanwhile, universities are welcoming the choice to permit returning college students into the state after being infuriated with the shutdown announcement final week.