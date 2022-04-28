McGree goal helps Boro near EFL play-offs

Middlesbrough have closed to inside two factors of the Championship play-off locations as they claimed a much-needed 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

A primary-half end from Marcus Tavernier and deflected second-half strike from Socceroos midfielder Riley McGree settled issues for the Teessiders and enabled them to climb to seventh within the desk.

With their remaining video games seeing them host Stoke and head to Preston, Chris Wilder’s aspect will likely be assured of piling additional strain on sixth-placed Sheffield United, who spherical off their very own season with matches towards QPR and Fulham.

Boro went into the sport understanding they needed to win to maintain any real looking hopes of securing a play-off place alive, however whereas they dominated possession from the outset, it took them some time to create a significant alternative.

But on 28 minutes Falorin Balogun laid Jonny Howson’s cross off to Tavernier, and after touching the ball onto his left foot, the Middlesbrough midfielder drilled a robust 22-yard end into the underside right-hand nook with their first shot heading in the right direction.

The strike ended Boro’s six-and-a-half-hour objective drought on the Riverside, and was celebrated with comprehensible reduction by the house followers.

Cardiff’s greatest second earlier than the interval got here on the stroke of halftime, however whereas Jordan Hugill eased himself forward of Isaiah Jones to succeed in Rubin Colwill’s by means of ball, he swept a first-time effort over the crossbar.

It was a big second as Boro doubled their lead inside 9 minutes of the restart to safe some much-needed respiration house.

Cody Drameh gave the ball away in his personal half, enabling Howson to ship McGree into the suitable of the field.

The Australian scored his first Boro objective in final weekend’s 1-1 draw at Swansea and duly made it two in two video games as he fired in a low end that discovered the online through a hefty deflection off Curtis Nelson.

Cardiff virtually pulled a objective again when Max Watters’ right-wing cross looped over Daniels and rebounded off the crossbar, however the residence aspect ought to have put the sport to mattress on the hour when an unmarked McGree headed extensive on the again put up after Marc Bola crossed from the left.