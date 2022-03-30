McIlroy in good shape for Masters assault

Rory McIlroy has altered his preparations for his eighth try to finish the profession grand slam and couldn’t be happier with the distinction in his sport from 12 months in the past.

At this time final yr, McIlroy had turned to teach Pete Cowen to rediscover his kind after capturing 79, 75 to overlook the lower in his Players Championship title defence and being thrashed 6 and 5 by Ian Poulter within the WGC Match Play occasion.

The transfer didn’t pay immediate dividends as McIlroy missed the lower within the Masters for simply the second time in his profession, however he then gained on his subsequent begin and claimed one other PGA Tour title in October.

McIlroy began 2022 with 4 straight top-15 locations and, after ending thirty third in a weather-affected Players Championship, opted to skip the WGC Match Play earlier than contesting this week’s Texas Open.

“It’s chalk and cheese,” McIlroy mentioned of his kind in 2022 in comparison with final yr.

“Actually, I wanted to play this event last year but, after The Players and the Match Play, I felt like it was better for me to just work on my swing at home and just work on my game because at least I had an opportunity to do that going into Augusta.

“So it is means completely different. I’m far more comfy with my sport, I’m pleased with the place every thing is. Everything looks as if it is much more settled.”

Since winning the British Open in 2014 to secure the third leg of the career grand slam, McIlroy has had seven attempts to win the Masters and join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having claimed all four major titles.

On all seven occasions, McIlroy has had at least one week off before the year’s first major, but this year he will compete at TPC San Antonio following a scouting trip to Augusta.

“I have never actually loved the format of the Match Play the final couple of years and I simply needed to combine it up and I nonetheless needed to really feel like I used to be sharp going into Augusta,” McIlroy mentioned.

“I needed my final aggressive begin earlier than Augusta to be a strokeplay occasion as a substitute of match play. It’s two utterly completely different mindsets, in order that was a part of the explanation, too.

“I was at Augusta the last couple of days and I just went there on my own. I didn’t go with any members, I didn’t stay on property. I just wanted to come and see the golf course.”