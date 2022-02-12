McKeon wins top Swimming Australia award

Emma McKeon and her coach Craig Bohl have collected the primary gongs at Swimming Australia’s awards nights.

McKeon, a seven-time medallist finally 12 months’s Tokyo Olympics, has claimed the Olympic program swimmer of the 12 months award.

And her coach Bohl has taken out the Olympic program coach of the 12 months at a digital ceremony held on Saturday night time.

McKeon’s 4 gold and three bronze medals on the Tokyo Games – probably the most medals gained by an Australian at a single Olympics – made her a certainty for her award.

And Bohl’s feats in overseeing McKeon’s program offered an irresistible case for the award judges.

Will Martin, a triple gold medallist on the Tokyo Paralympics, was topped the Paralympic program swimmer of the 12 months.

And Martin’s coach David Proud was acclaimed because the Paralympic program coach of the 12 months.

The awards got on the day Swimming Australia named American-born triple Olympic gold medallist Tracy Stockwell because the organisation’s new president.

Stockwell replaces Kieren Perkins, who’s transferring to the Australian Sports Commission as its new chief govt.