McKinsey and Co. stops customer service in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. McKinsey and

Company stopped working with its purchasers in Russia because of the

state of affairs round Ukraine, the press service of the corporate stated,

Trend stories citing

TASS.

“Provision of all companies to clients in Russia is terminated

from April 15, 2022,” the report stated. This determination is linked to

the corporate’s need to satisfy the obligations assumed on March 3

in reference to “the special military operation” of the Russian

Federation in Ukraine.