Europe
McKinsey and Co. stops customer service in Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. McKinsey and
Company stopped working with its purchasers in Russia because of the
state of affairs round Ukraine, the press service of the corporate stated,
Trend stories citing
TASS.
“Provision of all companies to clients in Russia is terminated
from April 15, 2022,” the report stated. This determination is linked to
the corporate’s need to satisfy the obligations assumed on March 3
in reference to “the special military operation” of the Russian
Federation in Ukraine.