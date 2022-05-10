McLachlan ‘kissed down’ female cast bodies

Eleven girls are anticipated to allege misconduct by Craig McLachlan throughout a Rocky Horror Show manufacturing, and different tv and theatre reveals, a court docket has been informed.

The Gold Logie winner is suing Fairfax Media, the ABC and actress Christie Whelan Browne for defamation over claims made in 2018 studies of assault, indecent assault, harassment and that he uncovered himself to feminine forged members through the manufacturing.

The 56-year-old can also be suing over claims about his conduct in workplaces past The Rocky Horror Show.

The media shops are defending the claims on the premise of reality.

On Tuesday, defence barrister Michael Hodge QC informed the NSW Supreme Court that McLachlan behaved inappropriately to 6 girls who labored on a 2014 Rocky Horror Show manufacturing, with 5 of these girls being performers and one a crew member.

Mr Hodge mentioned the defence deliberate to name these girls as witnesses in addition to one other 5 girls who labored with McLachlan on televisions reveals Neighbours, City Homicide and The Doctor Blake Mysteries, and a 2018 Rocky Horror Show manufacturing.

The barrister mentioned there can be proof from three girls who performed Janet within the 2014 Rocky Horror Show manufacturing, with their testimony anticipated to incorporate that he would “kiss down the body” of actresses throughout “the bed scene” whereas hidden from view.

The court docket was informed that the defence case included that McLachlan, within the scene, on one event “traced down” a part of Whelan Browne’s vagina together with his finger after telling her earlier that he may “see her little slit” by way of see-through stage underpants.

McLachlan, on one other event throughout the identical scene, pulled her stage underpants to the facet and kissed her on the buttock, the barrister mentioned.

“That was not something that he had agreed to with the actress playing Janet,” Mr Hodge informed the court docket.

There would even be proof from Whelan Browne that she was “frightened and upset” after McLachlan grabbed her jaw and aggressively threw her face to at least one facet through the rock musical’s “I’m going home” scene.

Mr Hodge informed the jury that Whelan Browne had a “pretty filthy” sense of humour and they’d probably hear of communications, together with textual content messages, between her and McLachlan of the pair “joking around”.

Two different actresses who performed Janet, certainly one of whom can’t be recognized, would additionally inform of “uncomfortable” encounters with McLachlan throughout musical, the court docket was informed.

It was informed their proof would come with the actor operating his hand up an actress’s leg when she was standing on a hidden platform, and compelled kissing in a dressing room.

Another lady from the 2014 manufacturing, who performed Magenta, would testify that McLachlan would enter her dressing room when she was alone, partially undressed.

“He would come in and want to hug her, and hug her,” Mr Hodge mentioned.

McLachlan in his proof is predicted to inform the court docket about “camaraderie” amongst actors and that they cope with stresses in a different way to different workplaces.

The actor is predicted to testify in a while Tuesday.