McLaren boss responds to Daniel Ricciardo contract rumours

Enough rumours have been swirling that Daniel Ricciardo has one foot out the door at McLaren that group boss Zak Brown has responded.

Daniel Ricciardo’s future is assured — a minimum of for the subsequent two years.

The 32-year-old Aussie is coming off a tricky first season within the papaya regardless of claiming a win on the Italian Grand Prix, however seemed sturdy throughout pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Watch each Practice, Qualifying & Race of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship™ Live & Ad-Break Free During Racing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now >

It was the first look at the new cars as the brand new technical laws have been introduced in for the 2022 season.

The modifications have made the 2022 season probably the most huge open in years because it’s hoped Mercedes and Red Bull might be introduced again to the pack after dominating the game over the previous few years.

Mercedes notably are chasing an unprecedented tenth straight constructors title in 2022.

But whereas McLaren boss Zak Brown said it was “unrealistic” for his team to be chasing the world title this season, issues seem like on course.

By his requirements, Ricciardo had a 12 months to overlook in his first at McLaren.

While Ricciardo claimed his eighth career victory in a stunning result at Monza, it was a tricky 12 months at McLaren as he struggled to adapt to a singular braking system and really feel comfy within the papaya.

He ended the season in eighth on 115 factors, 4 factors down on his fifth-placed end in 2020 — regardless of having 5 extra races in his most up-to-date marketing campaign.

And he was schooled by his younger teammate Lando Norris, ending 45 factors behind the 22-year-old Brit.

Norris used his consolation within the McLaren to high school Ricciardo throughout the season, claiming a qualifying benefit of 14-8 and race benefit of 15-7 over his far more skilled teammate.

The grid took discover in addition to Ricciardo didn’t end within the top 10 drivers as voted by the team principals.

He was additionally labelled a “disappointment” by ex-McLaren driver and Mercedes reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

It has led to hypothesis Ricciardo might be with no seat in 2023 if he didn’t decide up his act. This is regardless of Ricciardo being simply into his second 12 months of a three-year contract with an possibility to increase.

But whereas McLaren have been properly conscious of his struggles final season, group boss Zak Brown assured Ricciardo he can be within the seat a minimum of till the top of his contract.

It got here throughout a query about Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward being linked to a F1 drive.

“Right now, we don’t have a seat available,” Brown mentioned. “Lando is under a very long-term contract, so that seat is done.

“Daniel, we have another couple (of) years with him.”

And the Aussie is in no rush to depart both, saying he believes it will possibly occur for McLaren.

“Time isn’t really an issue, we have time. Not that we want it to take five years, but it’s there if we need it,” he mentioned just lately.

“I know Lando did the extension, but I have an option there and I feel quite strongly we are in this together.

“And even through some of the lows last year I was still really enjoying this McLaren environment and the team, so it’s an environment I want to have success in and thrive in.”

First indicators are optimistic that the brand new laws may help McLaren.

The testing interval went off with no hitch for McLaren as he and Norris put their first laps within the automobile.

Norris signed a monster $94 million four-year contract extension over the low season and confirmed why on the opening day of testing, clinching the top spot on day one.

But he was pissed off that individuals would start to speak McLaren up, particularly when Ricciardo topped the first session on day two.

While they have been comfortably within the midfield on day three, it simply capped off an excellent testing.

Ricciardo raved concerning the new automobile and the three-day occasion.

He added he was “talking with Lando”, highlighting this era as “important moment to work with him”.

“I think we’re in a good spot, but there’s always something to work on and improve,” Ricciardo mentioned. “So, we’ll give the team some data to work with and some areas of work to do, I’ll focus on what I can keep doing better.

“Overall, a pretty flawless three days for the team, a really awesome start to the season. Thanks to everyone back at MTC for putting the hard work in over the winter to put us in this position.”