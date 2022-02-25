McLaren teammate is ‘livid’ with Ricciardo after testing performance

Daniel Ricciardo has hopped into his 2022 automotive for the primary time — and his first official drive has raised eyebrows throughout the F1 discipline.

Daniel Ricciardo has hit the bottom working in 2022 after a powerful efficiency on the second day of the official testing occasion in Barcelona.

The Australian arrived somewhat bit too sizzling for teammate Lando Norris’ liking sooner or later after the British driver topped the timesheets on the opening day of testing.

Norris mentioned on Thursday he was anxious McLaren’s robust early outcomes would put unfair and unwarranted expectations on the workforce this 12 months.

And then Ricciardo went and completed the primary session of Day 2 because the quickest driver on the circuit.

The 32-year-old went even faster once more within the ultimate session of Day 2 and in the end completed because the third quickest driver, behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly.

The injury could have already been completed within the first session.

“Lando Norris was annoyed to be P1 yesterday because people will talk McLaren up, so he’s going to be absolutely livid at Daniel Ricciardo right now as he tops the morning session,” Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland light-heartedly posted on Twitter.

Norris has been the quickest by simply 0.1 seconds forward of Leclerc.

Across the 2 opening days of the four-day occasion, Ricciardo has been the fourth quickest general.

He additionally put down 126 laps — the second highest quantity on Day 2, behind Gasly.

Norris might see the hype practice coming earlier than it even left the station.

“Productive day, but annoyed I’m P1,” he posted on Twitter.

“Now you gonna think we fast and waaaaay over hype us. Omegalul.”

Despite Norris’ pleas Mercedes driver George Russell recognized McLaren as one of many vehicles to look at this 12 months.

“Some teams, a red team and an orange team in particular, look very, very competitive,” mentioned Russell, based on skysports.com

“[Mercedes are] certainly not ahead, pretty sure of that. We all know that we are on different programs but we definitely know from the average of all the different runs, we’re behind them at the moment. So let’s wait and see.

“The championship’s not won in Barcelona pre-season testing, but it’s certainly been an intriguing two days for now.”

Ricciardo mentioned earlier this week he was licking his lips at how the McLaren is looking.

“The more years you do, the less excited you are to test and the more excited you are to go racing,” he advised reporters.

“It’s definitely the most excited I have been in a while to go winter testing.”

He was nonetheless excited after getting behind the wheel for the primary time.

“A good day from many angles,” he advised his workforce.

“I think reliability was great. That’s on the team and everyone who’s worked hard to put this car together, so massive thank you to them. They’re pretty awesome to build a whole new car, put it on track and have it run so smoothly, so big thanks to them again.

“Both days have been over 100 laps, which for me and Lando gives us more opportunity to learn the car and push ourselves, so really pleased with that. We’ve got some good strengths and we just need to keep working on a few of the areas where we can improve.”

Meanwhile, Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen mentioned on the testing occasion he thinks former FIA race director Michael Masi was “thrown under a bus” after he was eliminated following final season’s dramatic ultimate Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Masi was dropped after making a collection of controversial selections within the season finale, with Verstappen in a position to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to clinch the title.

“I think it’s not correct,” mentioned Verstappen when requested in regards to the determination to take away Masi.

“Everyone always tries to do the best job, everyone can always use help.

“Like us drivers also – we have the whole team behind us, we prove it ourselves. For me, it’s very unfair what happened to Michael – he was really being thrown under the bus.

“(The fact they) did sack him like that in the first place for me is unacceptable. And now basically (that they) sacked him is really incredible. I feel really sorry for Michael.” Verstappen mentioned he despatched Masi a textual content to supply his help.

The second Formula 1 pre-season testing occasion begins from March 10 in Bahrain earlier than the primary race of the 12 months on the Bahrain Grand Prix, starting March 18.

Full standings, outcomes on Day 2 of Formula 1 testing

1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1min 19.689sec (79 laps)

2. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri) 1:19.918 (147)

3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:20.288 (126)

4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:20.537 (66)

5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:20.546 (71)

6. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 1:20.784 (74)

7. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:21.430 (78)

8. Nikita Mazepin (RAF/Haas) 1:21.512 (42)

9. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 1:21.531 (47)

10. Guanyu Zhou (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 1:21.885 (71)

11. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:21.894 (61)

12. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:21.920 (55)

13. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:21.949 (66)

14. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:22.164 (125)

15. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:22.288 (21)

16. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:22.562 (40)

— with AFP