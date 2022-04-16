MDHHS: First Influenza-Associated Pediatric Death This Season Reported In Kalamazoo County

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed the primary influenza-associated loss of life within the 2021-2022 flu season.

Officials say the kid was from Kalamazoo County and contracted Influenza A/H3. There have been not less than 16 pediatric deaths reported nationally this season.

State well being officers say the influenza specimens confirmed by the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories have been Influenza A/H3, which may trigger sever flu infections in youngsters and adults.

“Flu vaccine is a recommended childhood vaccine, and it is important to ensure that children are up to date with all of their vaccines,” stated Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, a chief medical govt for MDHHS. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

