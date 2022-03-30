MDHHS To Offer Free At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits At 70 Libraries

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded its partnership to supply free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits to underserved areas, by offering the testing kits at extra libraries, for a complete of 70 areas.

The take a look at kits could possibly be useful to a number of households particularly as college students return to highschool, and fogeys return to work, after spring break journeys.

“This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe,” mentioned Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical govt. “Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

MDHHS officers say that 24,000 kits have been set to 70 libraries.

They can be found on a first-come, first-serve foundation.

Residents are requested to take one take a look at package per particular person and as much as 5 per family.

For a whole checklist of libraries collaborating in this system, go to here.

