MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation launched an inventory of development taking place in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-75:

Wayne – SB I-75, 7 Mile to Nevada, 3 lanes open, left closed, each day, Fri-Thu 7am-5pm.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75, I-94 to M-8, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to WB M-8, Mon-Tue 7am-5pm.

Wayne – NB I-75, Holbrook to Caniff, 3 lanes open, proper closed, Mon-Tue 7am-5pm.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75, Sibley to Goddard, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

I-94 :

Macomb – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED at Little Mack, Sat 7am-7:30am.

I-275:

Wayne – SB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 5am-Sun 10pm.

I-696:

Oakland – EB I-696, Greenfield to Dequindre, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am –2pm.

M-1 : (Woodward)

Oakland – NB M-1, 8 Mile to 9 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-Sat 3pm.

M-3 :

Macomb – EB/WB Utica CLOSED at M-3, Mon 7am-Fri 3pm.

M-5:

Wayne – EB/WB M-5, Livernois to Joy, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-8pm.

M-8 : (Davison)

Wayne – NB/SB Dequindre St at M-8, 1 LANE OPEN, each day Mon-6/3, 7am-5pm.

Wayne – WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, each day, Fri-Mon, 7am-Mon 5pm.

M-10 :

Oakland – NB M-10, Franklin to Inkster, 1 LANE OPEN, each day, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – SB M-10, Dexter to Linwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 1pm-2pm.

Wayne – SB M-10 at Griswold, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Mon 3pm.

Wayne – NB M-10, Warren to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-11am.

M-15:

Oakland – NB/SB M-15, Dixie Hwy to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, each day, Mon-Thur 6am- 7pm.

M-53:

Macomb – NB M-53, M-59 to 27 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, shifting lane closure, Sat 3pm-6pm.

M-59 :

Macomb – WB M-59 at Van Dyke, 3 lanes open, Fri 8am-5pm.

M-85 : (Fort St)

Wayne – NB M-85 at Van Horn, 1 LANE OPEN, each day 9am-3pm, Mon-Thur.

Wayne – NB/SB M-85 at Vreeland, 2 LANES OPEN, each day 9am-3pm, Mon-Thur.

Wayne – NB/SB M-85 at West Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, each day 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

US-24:

Oakland – NB/SB US-24, 10 Mile to 12 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, each day, Fri-Sat 5am-10pm.

Oakland – EB/WB 12 Mile at US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 5am-10am.

Wayne – NB/SB US-24 at 8 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – SB US-24 at Van Born/94, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-6/6.

Wayne – SB US-24 at Notre Dame, south of US-12, intermittent intersection closed, Fri 7am-5pm

Wayne – SB US-24 at Penn St, south of US-12, intermittent intersection closed, Mon 7am-5pm.

