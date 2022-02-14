ME: Man Who Exchanged Gunfire With Eden Valley Police Shot Self In Head

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say the person who died Saturday morning following an trade of gunfire with police in central Minnesota fatally shot himself within the head.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office recognized the person as 34-year-old Stephen Poissant of Brainerd, state officers say. His reason for dying was listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the top.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Poissant exchanged gunfire with an Eden Valley police officer after an tried site visitors cease on Highway 55.

The officer pursued Poissant for a few mile earlier than Poissant crashed in a ditch. Poissant bought out of the automobile and fired on the officer, the sheriff’s workplace says.

The officer, Evan Borscheid, fired again, grazing Poissant within the knee, state officers say. He tried to offer help to Poissant, however the man was pronounced useless on the scene.

While Eden Valley law enforcement officials don’t put on physique cameras, the taking pictures was captured on squad digicam, investigators say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the best regulation enforcement workplace within the state, is investigating the taking pictures. Its findings might be forwarded to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office for overview.

Borscheid, a five-year veteran of the police drive, was not harm within the taking pictures. He is on paid administrative depart, which is commonplace process following a police taking pictures.