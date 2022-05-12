Measles kills 14 in Zimbabwe as 17 500 cases recorded in Africa this year | News24

A well being employee of the Congolese Ministry of Health is making ready a syringe with a measles vaccine dose. (Supplied by Bhekisisa, Samuel Sieber, MSF)

Seventy-two instances of measles had been reported in an outbreak that has killed 14 youngsters in Zimbabwe.

Between January and March this 12 months, the WHO recorded about 17 500 instances in Africa.

The WHO conducts routine vaccination campaigns to counter vaccine-preventable illnesses.

A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has resulted within the dying of 14 youngsters in Manicaland, at a time when about 17 500 instances have been confirmed in Africa thus far this 12 months.

In a press release, Zimbabwe’s well being ministry mentioned 72 instances had been recorded.

“To date, a total of 72 cases and 14 deaths have been reported. Of the reported cases, only nine had been vaccinated, while the remainder had not been vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown,” mentioned the ministry.

With a low vaccination price and, in some instances, no file holding, the federal government has since resolved to begin a mass vaccination marketing campaign in areas the place the outbreak was recorded.

“To control this outbreak, the ministry has started a mass vaccination campaign in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province, targeting the six months to 15 years, regardless of their vaccination status,” the ministry mentioned.

The new instances recorded in Zimbabwe, with a mortality price of 19.4%, are a shock to the nation’s shambolic well being sector – and the federal government has since known as on the World Health Organisation (WHO) for help.

In Zimbabwe, measles, together with poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus and tuberculosis, are known as the “six child killer diseases”.

Fighting measles in Africa

“Almost 17 500 cases of measles were recorded in the African region between January and March 2022, marking a 400% increase compared with the same period in 2021. Twenty African countries reported measles outbreaks in the first quarter of this year, eight more than that in the first three months of 2021,” the WHO mentioned.

The sudden rise in measles and different vaccine-preventable illnesses is essentially blamed on disruptions by Covid-19, which resulted in big strains on well being system capacities in lots of African nations.

Two doses of the measles vaccine supplied on schedule ends in long-lasting safety in opposition to the possibly lethal illness, the WHO mentioned, urging extra African nations to scale up measles vaccination programmes.

“WHO and partners are supporting African countries to carry out catch-up routine vaccination campaigns,” the organisation mentioned.

Last week, Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, informed journalists that vaccines had been on the coronary heart of profitable public well being response – and, as nations restore providers, routine immunisation should be on the core of revived and resilient well being methods.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.