Meat Loaf net worth: How much singer made from Bat Out Of Hell?

It’s one of many greatest promoting albums ever, however earlier than his loss of life Meat Loaf claimed he’d been “screwed” and begged individuals to not purchase it.

It’s one of many greatest promoting albums of all time, however late singer Meat Loaf had stated he had made subsequent to nothing from the smash hit Bat Out of Hell.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf had revealed 5 years previous to his loss of life that he’d made solely “pennies” from the report.

Taking to his social media pages in 2017 to hit out at report firm Sony, he claimed they’d not paid him or Jim Steinman royalties on the report for many years, the Noise Network reported.

At the time the rock anthem, which had bought 44 million copies, was about to be reissued.

In an announcement, a livid Meat Loaf stated: “In June, Sony records in the UK, is trying to release another stupid version of Bat Out Of Hell only for them to make more money.

“For those of you who do not know, Jim and I get no royalties from Bat and never have.

“They admit they have sold 44 million (what have they really sold worldwide). Jim and I have gotten, I am serious, pennies.

“They have screwed me and Jim since 1981. It took us almost 13 years just to get statements.

“So I am asking all of you to not buy this record, to boycott this release completely. It is nothing but a greedy record company, trying to steal your money.

“Don’t buy, thanks, Meat and Jim.

“P.S. Spend your money and go see a great musical Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical.”

Despite making so little from his greatest hit, and declaring chapter in 1983 after a collection of authorized battles with report firms, Meat Loaf was reportedly value $US40 ($55) million on the time of his loss of life.

It’s believed most of his private fortune was amassed via the sale of 12 solo studio albums alongside along with his value as an actor.

Meat Loaf had a stellar profession spanning six many years, capturing to fame along with his highly effective, wide-ranging voice.

He handed away on Thursday evening on the age of 74 with spouse Deborah by his aspect, after being identified with Covid.