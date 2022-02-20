MEDEF studying objectives for possible business missions to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19
By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:
The Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) is following
political and financial scenario in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to
research the perfect calendar and the goals that may very well be used for a
potential enterprise mission, Chief Operating Officer of the MEDEF
Bogdan Gadenne-Feertchak informed Trend.
In Gadenne-Feertchak’s phrases, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have
totally different financial profiles and their very own growth fashions which
end in totally different positioning of the French corporations on these
two markets.
“The French personal sector has early positioned itself as an
vital participant of the financial diversification initiated in
Kazakhstan greater than 20 years in the past. The typical and new
vitality, agriculture & agribusiness, transport & infrastructure,
digitalization, and concrete companies are among the many sectors of
curiosity for French corporations,” he stated.
He famous that Turkmenistan has launched into a gap motion
from which MEDEF is attempting to raised perceive the brand new
alternatives for French corporations.
