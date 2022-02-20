MEDEF studying objectives for possible business missions to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

The Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) is following

political and financial scenario in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to

research the perfect calendar and the goals that may very well be used for a

potential enterprise mission, Chief Operating Officer of the MEDEF

Bogdan Gadenne-Feertchak informed Trend.

In Gadenne-Feertchak’s phrases, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have

totally different financial profiles and their very own growth fashions which

end in totally different positioning of the French corporations on these

two markets.

“The French personal sector has early positioned itself as an

vital participant of the financial diversification initiated in

Kazakhstan greater than 20 years in the past. The typical and new

vitality, agriculture & agribusiness, transport & infrastructure,

digitalization, and concrete companies are among the many sectors of

curiosity for French corporations,” he stated.

He famous that Turkmenistan has launched into a gap motion

from which MEDEF is attempting to raised perceive the brand new

alternatives for French corporations.

