Media bodies welcome positive ‘trade-off’ as Botswana govt amends Spy Bill | News24

Botswana has watered down the controversial new Criminal Procedure and Evidence Bill.

A media coalition says the Bill is just not excellent but when applied correctly can have optimistic results.

A Controlled Investigations Coordination Committee might be set as much as monitor any abuse of the legislation.

The authorities of Botswana has made alterations to the brand new Criminal Procedure and Evidence Bill in what a coalition of media practitioners has referred to as a optimistic “trade-off”.

Initially, the legislation sought to offer the state powers to intercept communication and pressure disclosures to state intelligence and legislation enforcement companies.

But solidarity from a coalition of Southern African journalism organisations with Botswana’s Editors Forum (BEF), the Press Council of Botswana, MISA Botswana, the Campaign for Free Expression (CFE), and the WAN-IFRA Media Freedom Committee pushed the federal government again for a re-think of the draconian legislation.

“From a Bill that threatened media freedom, Botswana now has one that regulates covert investigations. It is not perfect, but – if implemented properly – can have positive effects,” mentioned the CFE’s Anton Harber.

The amendments by the federal government eliminated clauses that allowed state safety companies to spy on residents as and after they needed with out a court docket warrant for as much as two weeks.

To guard towards violations, the legislation will search to criminalise abuse of the spy invoice by legislation enforcement companies. Perpetrators may resist life in jail.

For the Bill to be put into use, a brand new Controlled Investigations Coordination Committee might be arrange as a regulator headed by a choose.

Its mandate can be to impose administrative sanctions, award compensation, challenge and observe up enforcement procedures.

The committee’s selections could have the identical impact as a judgment of the court docket.

Spencer Mogapi of BEF believed the legislation remains to be skewed in direction of assaulting private liberties, however is a step in the correct course.

“In our view, this is not a perfect Bill, but we are prepared to live with it as part of a trade-off that citizens make in a democratic society to help the state fight modern-day crimes like financial terrorism and money laundering,” he mentioned.

Botswana is among the beacons of democracy in Africa however by way of the initially proposed Criminal Procedure and Evidence Bill, critics mentioned the nation was replicating totalitarian tendencies.

The coalition of Southern African journalism organisations, which had gone so far as in search of conferences with authorities ministers and the pinnacle of state, mentioned the federal government reacted with good character.

“We appreciate that the government heard the concerns and quickly made changes to improve the Bill. It is a very positive sign when governments respond in this way,” mentioned Harber.

Last yr Reporters with out Borders (RSF) ranked Botswana the 39th nation in its World Press Freedom Index (WPFI) in 2020 out of 180 international locations, recording an enchancment of 5 locations in comparison with 2019.

