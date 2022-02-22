‘Medic!’: Survivor star passes out mid-challenge

One of Survivor’s hardest contestants dramatically handed out in a gruelling problem on Tuesday’s episode, as medics rushed to her assist.

The problem required contestants to face on slender pegs whereas making an attempt to steadiness a ball towards an overhanging body. If the ball dropped, they had been eradicated.

The first few contestants dropped out shortly – however because the problem wore on and the ache turned extra intense, those that did drop out wanted to be helped down by host Jonathan LaPaglia.

Soon it was a showdown between former MasterChef contestant Khanh Ong {and professional} endurance athlete Sam Gash – and Sam resorted to pleading along with her tribemate to “let her have” the win. Khanh instructed her he wished to make it to the one-hour mark within the problem, and as an alternative promised to maintain her secure if she let him win.

She agreed – and immediately fell into LaPaglia’s arms with a scream of ache.

Moments later, Sam fainted fully, her physique falling limp as husband Mark Wales laid her flat on the bottom amid requires a medic.

Thankfully, it was a short scare: Sam’s blood strain quickly returned to regular and she or he was in a position to stroll away from the problem feeling “fine”.

Her dramatic collapse is the most recent medical incident in a season that’s been stricken by harm, even by Survivor requirements: First, contestant Alex Frost injured his again on the way in which to an early problem, later begging his tribemates to vote him out of the sport earlier than LaPaglia knowledgeable him he didn’t want anybody’s permission to depart. He determined the ache was too nice and give up then and there, strolling out of tribal council earlier than voting had begun.

Ex-NRL participant Croc briefly wanted medical consideration after one other water-based bodily problem left him exhausted and struggling to breathe.

And earlier this week, one of many sport’s most promising contestants was compelled to give up after suffering a fracture to her ankle throughout a troublesome bodily problem.

“I can’t decide if this is worse than being blindsided,” a tearful Nina Twine stated when LaPaglia knowledgeable her there was no means she may proceed within the sport with out risking worsening her harm.

“It’s just frustrating that this is how I have to go out.”

Australian Survivor continues 7.30pm Sunday on Ten.