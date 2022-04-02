Medical entrepreneur makes $60m return to Sydney’s trophy home market

Settlement exhibits the cashed-up purchaser of one of many 11 townhouses within the unique gated neighborhood, Grande, is Junying Ren, the spouse of Chinese pharmaceutical mogul Zhenjiang Li. Lockley Manor, the newly constructed residence in Pyrmont’s Grande improvement, bought for $17.75 million. Credit:Domain Mr Li, who was ranked amongst China’s billionaires by Forbes greater than a decade in the past, is chairman of the China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group, in addition to having been a consultant to China’s tenth and eleventh National People’s Congress. It is certainly one of three grand manors on the centre of the event, of which one other is the registered Sydney dwelling of TWT Property’s chairman David Tin, and the third and largest six-bedroom manor, that includes a non-public swimming pool, is being supplied for $22 million by McGrath Projects’ Murray Wood. Fashion designer Karen Gee has purchased into the Grande improvement for $7 million. Credit:Tamara Dean

Fashion designer Karen Gee appears to have additionally made it her new dwelling, with data displaying her husband, Macquarie Bank government director Andrew Gee, shopping for a $7 million residence within the advanced final 12 months. KAK’s $22 million purchaser Kerri-Anne Kennerley has swapped her $22 million Woollahra dwelling for a $13 million pad in Double Bay. Television queen Kerri-Anne Kennerley has lastly settled on her $22 million sale of her long-held Woollahra terrace, revealing the customer to be returned expats Peter and Candice Berger. The Bergers have been based mostly in Chicago lately, the place Peter has been a part of the success story that’s Akuna Capital, a buying and selling agency based by fellow Aussie Andrew Killion in 2011.

Loading Killion made a grand return to Sydney’s housing market in 2020 when he paid $30 million for the Vaucluse home of media scion Alexander Ma. Meanwhile, the Bergers had already lodged a DA for $5.5 million value of “alterations and additions” to their new Victorian manor, following its sale final 12 months by rugby star turned purchaser’s agent Craig Wing. The buy by the 36-year-old Bergers has freed KAK to downsize to the Double Bay waterfront, the place data present she was the $13.8 million purchaser of an residence within the transformed 1850s Gothic mansion, Gladswood House, that was listed late final 12 months by Ray White Double Bay’s Alan Fettes. The Gladswood House residence bought by Rob Rankin in 2016 for $4.75 million has resold for $13.8 million to Kerri-Anne Kennerley. Credit:

Loading KAK’s buy worth did nicely by David Baldwin, senior managing director at Macquarie Asset Management, and inside designer spouse Juanita Baldwin, who paid $4.75 million for it in 2016 from former Crown chairman Rob Rankin. Ampol boss cashes in Ampol chairman Steve Gregg has returned his historic “Gatehouse” in Point Piper’s Ardenbraught transformed mansion to the market, this time with a $5.5 million information, by means of 1st City’s Julian Hasemer. The Point Piper home of Steve Gregg is up on the market for $5.5 million.