Medical Examiner: Connecticut Woman Who Died Under Suspicious Circumstances Died Of Acute Intoxication

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A medical expert in Connecticut says a girl who died in December below suspicious circumstances died of “acute intoxication” from a mix of medication and alcohol.

Preliminary outcomes present Lauren Smith-Fields had fentanyl in her system, together with two different medicine and alcohol. The medical expert calls it an unintentional dying.

Her physique was present in her condominium by the person she’d been on a date with the evening earlier than.

Her household’s lawyer suspects foul play.

“Someone introduced those drugs to her system, and it wasn’t her, and we want answers right now,” lawyer Darnell Crosland stated.

Smith-Fields’ household can be nonetheless ready by itself personal post-mortem outcomes, that are anticipated inside the month.

No costs have been filed.