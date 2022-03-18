Medical staff leave beleaguered Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for greener pastures | Citypress

The hospital departments which stay closed embody casualty, the infectious ailments wards and the psychological well being wing. Photo: Gallo Images

About 200 workers members have resigned from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital citing higher remuneration elsewhere and travelling prices.

According to Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, the workers members started resigning in May final yr after sections of the hospital have been gutted by a hearth in April.

The provincial well being division has been unable to get the power absolutely operational since. The hospital departments which stay closed embody casualty, the infectious ailments wards and the psychological well being wing.

Mokgethi stated earlier than the fireplace there was a complete of 4 982 workers members, however this has dropped to 4 812 because of the resignation of 91 nurses and 68 medical doctors.

“The reduction of staff is due to resignation, retirement, death and expired contracts.” Mokgethi stated:

The workers resignations are associated to higher remuneration, promotions and journey prices between dwelling and work.

She stated there was a scarcity {of professional} nurses, essential care specialists and psychiatrically skilled nurses.

DA Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom stated he was not stunned by the resignations as workers morale was low.

“Staff members are frustrated by the slow pace of fixing the hospital and the parking crisis that hits them every day.”

Meanwhile, sufferers undergo probably the most, with ready lists for therapy rising longer and longer.

“A total of 312 staff have been deployed to other hospitals to assist with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital patients, but this is inadequate and treatment backlogs are growing alarmingly,” Bloom stated.

The hospital at present has 677 vacant posts manufactured from 355 nurses, 88 medical personnel, 209 admin and help workers and 25 allied employee posts.

Meanwhile, Mokgethi introduced this week that the partial handover of the hospital’s accident and emergency unit commenced on Thursday final week. This will probably be adopted by the deep-cleaning of the areas which can be handed over.

“The City of Johannesburg will be checking for the compliance of the areas and issuing operational certificates. The application to the city was made on the first week of March. The work to complete the casualty section suffered a setback recently due to theft of copper piping, electrical wiring and circuit breakers from the works and disruption of the site by the local community.”

She stated safety had since been beefed up with restrictions to the affected areas.