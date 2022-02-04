Medicare Will Soon Provide Free At-Home Coronavirus Tests

Medicare, which covers roughly 60 million Americans, will present free over-the-counter speedy coronavirus exams starting within the spring, according to the federal government’s Medicare and Medicaid agency.

The coverage would “allow Medicare beneficiaries to pick up tests at no cost at the point of sale and without needing to be reimbursed,” the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Thursday, including that it could be the primary time Medicare coated the entire price of an over-the-counter check.

The announcement adopted weeks of clamor from lawmakers and well being care advocates, who argued that Medicare recipients had been handed over within the administration’s push to require non-public insurers to cowl the exams.

Under the plan, which may even apply to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, Medicare pays eligible pharmacies and well being suppliers to supply the exams. The administration didn’t say what number of pharmacies would take part.