Medicinal cannabis product CBD does not affect driving ability, research finds

Previous University of Sydney analysis discovered 55,000 requests to entry medicinal CBD have been permitted in Australia since 2016.

CBD is a separate chemical from THC, which is the compound in hashish which will get you “high” when used recreationally, and which does trigger impairment to cognitive and driving potential.

Some medicinal hashish merchandise include each CBD and THC, and are known as nabiximols, and can be found to be prescribed in Australia, however at a better drug classification than medicines which solely include CBD.

Police additionally conduct roadside drug exams which embody exams for hashish, though these exams particularly check for THC relatively than CBD.