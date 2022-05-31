Medicinal cannabis product CBD does not affect driving ability, research finds
Previous University of Sydney analysis discovered 55,000 requests to entry medicinal CBD have been permitted in Australia since 2016.
CBD is a separate chemical from THC, which is the compound in hashish which will get you “high” when used recreationally, and which does trigger impairment to cognitive and driving potential.
Some medicinal hashish merchandise include each CBD and THC, and are known as nabiximols, and can be found to be prescribed in Australia, however at a better drug classification than medicines which solely include CBD.
Police additionally conduct roadside drug exams which embody exams for hashish, though these exams particularly check for THC relatively than CBD.
McCartney stated they did conduct some analysis into whether or not the CBD medicines produced constructive outcomes on two of the most typical exams utilized by police in NSW, and located that they didn’t.
“We didn’t observe any false positive tests, so if people are taking CBD medication, they can be fairly confident that they will not impair their driving and they will not test positive for cannabis,” she stated.
McCartney did sound a be aware of warning in regards to the findings, stressing that they solely regarded on the impact of CBD on driving potential in isolation, and didn’t take a look at the way it would possibly work together with different medicines.
“At the moment there are a number of drugs which are impairing which people are legally allowed to take and still drive, like opioids and benzodiazepines,” she stated.
“CBD could interact with these substances, but whether it exacerbates their effects or has a different effect is something which needs more research to determine.”