The authorities goes to arrange a steering committee that can oversee the event of metropolis forests.

New Delhi:

The Delhi authorities will develop 4 world-class metropolis forests within the nationwide capital the place individuals can spend a superb time within the lap of nature, Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated on Tuesday.

There are 19 metropolis forests in Delhi, of which 4 have been chosen for additional growth.

These are Mitraon metropolis forest (98 acres) in west Delhi, Alipur metropolis forest (48 acres) in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu metropolis forest (42 acres) in northeast Delhi, and Jaunapur metropolis forest (98 acres) in south Delhi, Mr Rai stated at a press convention.

Only eco-friendly developmental work shall be undertaken in these metropolis forests.

The forest division will develop meditation huts, amphitheaters of grass and dust, and nurseries within the metropolis forests. Outdoor actions like chook watching and jungle walks shall be promoted there.

The authorities goes to arrange a steering committee that can oversee the event of those 4 world-class metropolis forests, he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)