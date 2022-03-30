Medvedev closes in on No.1 ranking again

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from reclaiming the world No.1 rating.

Shaking off a gradual begin, the top-seeded Medvedev reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open by defeating Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1.

Medvedev has but to drop a set in his three matches on the ATP Masters 1000 occasion.

He’ll face both defending Miami champion Hubert Hurkacz or unseeded Lloyd Harris within the quarters — and if Medvedev prevails there, he’ll be assured of supplanting Novak Djokovic and returning to the highest of the rankings.

“I’m not the kind of guy who’s going to say, ”Yeah, I’m the best’,” Medvedev mentioned.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with all the newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

The pc may say it for him quickly sufficient.

The Russian held the No.1 rating briefly, misplaced it to Djokovic once more a couple of week in the past and is now closing in on capturing it once more.

Brooksby jumped out to a direct lead, breaking Medvedev’s first service sport and wound up serving for the primary set — two factors away at 5-4, 30-15.

It was all Medvedev from there.

Medvedev received 11 of the remaining 13 factors within the set, breaking the younger American’s serve to tie it up, holding at love for 6-5 after which breaking once more to safe the set.

The second set was by no means doubtful, with Medvedev operating out to a 3-0 lead and profitable 16 of the 19 factors on his serve.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev and sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway will meet in one other quarter-final.

German Zverev beat Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-4 6-4, whereas Norwegian Ruud ousted Tenth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3 6-4.

Italian ninth seed Jannik Sinner additionally superior, accounting for Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in a match sadly extra memorable for the Australian’s outbursts — which price him some extent penalty within the first-set tiebreaker after which a sport penalty to begin the second set — than the high-quality shot-making.

Sinner will play Francisco Cerundolo after the unseeded Argentine defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 — avenging the American’s win within the third spherical over his youthful brother Juan Manuel Cerundolo.