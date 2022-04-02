Medvedev could miss French Open after op

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to 2 months after having hernia surgical procedure and may very well be at risk of lacking the French Open.

The world No.2 wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he has been coping with “a small hernia” in current months which would require surgical procedure.

“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem,” the publish stated.

“I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”

That timeline suggests Medvedev possible will miss the following grand slam at Roland Garros, which begins on May 22.

He reached the quarter-finals in Paris final yr after dropping within the first spherical in every of his first 4 appearances there.

The 26-year-old Russian briefly reached No.1 within the ATP rankings for the primary time in February, earlier than Novak Djokovic regained the highest spot.

Medvedev beat Djokovic within the US Open remaining final September, then misplaced to Rafael Nadal within the remaining of the Australian Open in January.

At his most up-to-date two tournaments, Medvedev went out in his second match at Indian Wells, California, after which exited within the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Thursday.